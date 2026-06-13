DraftKings Promo Code for Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals Game 5: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on NBA Finals action this Saturday, June 13. New users can grab $200 in bonus bets instantly by placing just a $5 wager on Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5. Browse all available sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up heading into one of the biggest games of the year.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA Finals Game 5

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this deal. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, and DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200.

The bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling, regardless of the outcome. That means whether you back Jalen Brunson and the Knicks to close out the series in San Antonio or you take Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs to force a Game 6, you will receive your bonus bets either way. The stake from your original wager is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued within 72 hours of wager settlement.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires on May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

The stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bets.

This is a strong offer for anyone looking to bet on Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Knicks enter Saturday night one win away from their first championship since 1973, while the Spurs are fighting to keep their season alive at Frost Bank Center. Whether you are backing New York to complete its storybook run or San Antonio to extend the series, this promo code for DraftKings lets you get in on the action with added value from the jump.

*This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.*

How to claim your DraftKings bonus bets for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer is straightforward. Follow the steps below to register, deposit, and place your qualifying bet before tipoff at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday night.

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to create a new account. You will need to provide your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and additional identifying information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. Consider placing your bet on Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5 to make the most of the NBA Finals action. Receive your eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) within 72 hours of your wager settling, win or lose. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full DraftKings review to learn more about what the sportsbook has to offer.

More DraftKings Sportsbook offers for existing users on NBA Finals Game 5 night

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions by navigating to the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These offers are updated frequently and often tied to major events like the NBA Finals.

With Game 5 on the schedule Saturday night, it is worth checking the app before tipoff to see what additional value is available. DraftKings consistently delivers timely promotions around marquee sporting moments, and a Knicks championship-clinching game certainly qualifies as one of those.

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