DraftKings Promo Code for LSU at Clemson: Bet $5, Get $300 Instantly + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Saturday night under the lights, No. 9 LSU travels to face No. 4 Clemson in an early-season clash of top programs. Fans looking to wager on this highly anticipated matchup can use the latest DraftKings promo code offer to grab a ‘bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket’ offer.
This welcome deal is among the most rewarding sportsbook promos for new users, giving extra value as the weekend’s prime games kick off.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
How the DraftKings promo code works for LSU at Clemson
No DraftKings promo code is required, making it easy to get started. Sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 wager on LSU vs. Clemson, or any other market you’d like, to instantly receive $300 in bonus bets along with a discount code for an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.
Take a look at these key terms and conditions:
- Available only to new DraftKings users aged 21+ (18+ in DC, KY, WY).
- Place a minimum $5 deposit and qualifying wager on LSU vs. Clemson or any other eligible market.
- $300 in bonus bets is credited instantly as 12 separate $25 tokens.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- NFL Sunday Ticket promo code will be sent within 72 hours and must be redeemed by Oct. 5, 2025.
- Eligible customers include new NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers, existing Google users without an active subscription, or certain existing customers in the required Google loyalty tier.
- NFL Sunday Ticket automatically renews for the 2026–27 season at the then-current rate unless canceled prior to renewal.
Remember, bonus bets are guaranteed. Consider using your first wager on a bold play; if it doesn’t hit, you’ll still get 12 $25 bonuses to use.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More DraftKings offers for all users
There are always more promotions to take advantage of beyond the welcome offer. All users can utilize these existing promos across the DraftKings platform.
- CFB Week 1 No Sweat: Get a no-sweat token to use on any Week 1 game.
How to claim $300 in bonus bets from DraftKings
Claiming your DraftKings welcome offer for LSU vs. Clemson is simple:
- Register: Click any link on this page to create your DraftKings account. No promo code is required, but basic identity verification is needed.
- Make a deposit: Add at least $5 to activate the welcome offer.
- Place a bet: Wager $5 or more on LSU vs. Clemson, or any other eligible market.
- Use your bonus: 12 $25 bonus bets, equally $300, are credited instantly and are valid for seven days, plus you’ll receive your NFL Sunday Ticket discount code within 72 hours.
Our DraftKings review will tell you everything you need to know.
Compare online betting promos
DraftKings is giving new users $300 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket with just a $5 wager. But you can make the most of the weekend’s action by exploring the additional sportsbook offers listed below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.