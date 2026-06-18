DraftKings Promo Code for Mexico vs South Korea: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Mexico vs South Korea this June 18. New users can grab $200 in bonus bets instantly with a qualifying $5 wager. Browse all available sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up heading into this Group A showdown.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Mexico vs South Korea

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, and the promotion activates automatically. That means you can place your first bet on Mexico vs South Korea and let the offer do the rest.

Win or lose your opening wager on the match, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. If you back Mexico to win and they deliver, you collect your winnings on top of the bonus bets. If South Korea holds on for a draw or a victory, you still walk away with $200 in bonus bets to use across the platform.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

Minimum deposit and wager of $5 required.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

No promo code for DraftKings is needed to unlock this offer, which makes the process straightforward for anyone signing up ahead of the match. DraftKings promo codes are sometimes required for other offers, but this one applies automatically once you meet the deposit and wager requirements. Keep an eye on the expiration date and use your bonus bets before the seven-day window closes.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Mexico vs South Korea

Claiming this offer ahead of Mexico vs South Korea is a quick process. Follow the steps below to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed before kickoff.

Register for a new DraftKings account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Verify your identity to complete the account creation process. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, including Mexico vs South Korea. Receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your bet settling, regardless of the outcome.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings offers to explore after Mexico vs South Korea

DraftKings consistently rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users well beyond the welcome offer. From profit boosts on major matches to parlay insurance and same-game parlay specials, there is always something worth checking before you place your next bet. Head to the Promos section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see what is currently available and make the most of every wager you place.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.