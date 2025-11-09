DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Week 10: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win + 3 Months of NBA League Pass
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim a special offer for NFL Week 10 on Sunday, Nov. 9. New users can bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if their wager wins, plus receive three months of NBA League Pass. This combined value makes it one of the best sportsbook promos available.
Week 10 features exciting matchups, including the Colts vs. Falcons in Berlin at 9:30 AM ET, as well as afternoon games featuring the Patriots-Buccaneers, Rams-49ers, Lions-Commanders, and the Sunday night showdown between the Chargers and Steelers.
DraftKings promo code offer details for NFL Week 10
This DraftKings promo code offer requires no activation code. New customers simply need to register, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying $5 bet on any NFL Week 10 game. If your wager wins, DraftKings will award you $300 in bonus bets delivered as 12 separate $25 bonus bets.
Key terms for this DraftKings new-user promo include:
- A minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying bet are required.
- $300 bonus bets awarded only if your initial $5 wager wins.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.
- Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.
- Three months of NBA League Pass are provided regardless of bet outcome.
- NBA League Pass must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Lions to beat the Commanders and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If the Lions lose, you'll still get the NBA League Pass subscription but no bonus bets. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer provides excellent value for NFL Week 10 action.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for NFL Week 10
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and requires no special code. Follow these steps to get started with NFL Week 10 betting:
- Click the link in this article to register with DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Complete account verification by providing the required personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any NFL Week 10 game.
- If your bet wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
- Redeem your NBA League Pass code regardless of bet outcome.
New users can bet on exciting Week 10 matchups, such as the early game between Indianapolis and Atlanta in Berlin or the primetime clash between the Chargers and Steelers. Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about this top-rated sportsbook.
Additional DraftKings promos for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional offers and betting boosts. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These DraftKings promo codes and offers change regularly, so check frequently for the latest opportunities to enhance your NFL Week 10 betting experience.
- NFL Parlay Boost: Get a profit boost when making an NFL parlay of any kind.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
Compare NFL Week 10 promos
After claiming this DraftKings welcome offer, you can use the links to get even more sportsbook promos.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
