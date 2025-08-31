DraftKings Promo Code for Notre Dame at Miami: Bet $5, Get $300 Instantly + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Saturday night brings a top-10 clash as #6 Notre Dame takes on #10 Miami in what should be a great matchup. Fans ready to place their bets can take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer: ‘Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket’. This welcome package is among the best new user sportsbook promos for football fans.
How the DraftKings promo code works for Notre Dame at Miami
Claiming this offer is simple; you don’t even need a DraftKings promo code. All you have to do is sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 wager on Notre Dame at Miami or any other eligible market to receive $300 in bonus bets instantly, along with a discounted NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.
Here are key terms and conditions to keep in mind:
- Only new DraftKings customers aged 21+ (18+ in DC, KY, WY) are eligible.
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying wager on Notre Dame at Miami or any other eligible market.
- $300 in bonus bets credited immediately as 12 separate $25 tokens.Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.
- The NFL Sunday Ticket promo code is sent within 72 hours and must be redeemed by Oct. 5, 2025.
- Eligible customers include new NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers, existing Google users without an active subscription, or certain existing customers in the required Google loyalty tier.
- NFL Sunday Ticket automatically renews for the 2026–27 season at the prevailing price unless canceled before renewal.
Since the bonus bets are guaranteed, consider swinging big with your $5 bet — the bonus will be available regardless of the result.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More DraftKings offers for all users
Regardless of whether you're a new user or not, it's always a good idea to review the existing offers available. Check the ‘Promos’ tab to see what is available to you today.
How to claim $300 in bonus bets from DraftKings
Follow these steps to get started with DraftKings for Notre Dame at Miami:
- Register: Use any link on this page to create a DraftKings account. No promo code is needed, but identity verification is required.
- Make a deposit: Add at least $5 to activate the welcome offer.
- Place a bet: Wager $5 or more on Notre Dame at Miami or any other eligible market.
- Use your bonus: Twelve $25 bonus bets ($300 total) are instantly credited and valid for seven days, plus you’ll receive your NFL Sunday Ticket promo code.
Compare online betting promos
DraftKings is offering new users $300 in bonus bets instantly, plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket with a $5 wager. You can also explore the additional sportsbook promos below to get even more out of this Notre Dame at Miami matchup.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
