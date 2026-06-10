DraftKings Promo Code for Spurs vs Knicks Game 4: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly

The NBA Finals are heating up, and June 10 is the perfect time to get in on the action. Use the DraftKings promo code to unlock Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly when you bet on Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4. Check out more sportsbook promos to make the most of tonight's tip-off.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Game 4 of the NBA Finals

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and rewarding for new users looking to bet on Spurs vs Knicks Game 4. No code is required -- the DraftKings new-user promo applies automatically once you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market.

Whether you back Victor Wembanyama to keep his dominant run going or trust the Knicks to bounce back and take a 3-1 series lead, your bonus bets will arrive regardless of the outcome. Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. Your bonus arrives within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer:

Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying wager required.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are awarded win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

For example, if you place a $5 wager on the Knicks to win Game 4 at Madison Square Garden and New York pulls through, you still collect your winnings on top of the $200 in bonus bets. If Wembanyama and the Spurs spoil the party again, you still walk away with $200 in bonus bets to use across the platform. It is a strong way to get started with the promo code for DraftKings heading into one of the biggest games of the NBA season.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo codes offer for Spurs vs Knicks Game 4

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer before Game 4 tips off is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get your $200 in bonus bets locked in before the opening tip:

Register for a new DraftKings account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Verify your identity to complete the account creation process. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, including Spurs vs Knicks Game 4. Receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your wager settling, win or lose.

For a deeper look at what DraftKings has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook offers to explore during the NBA Finals

DraftKings Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing users throughout major sporting events like the NBA Finals. Beyond the welcome offer, there is plenty of value to find if you already have an account. The best place to look is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where new deals are regularly posted.

From profit boosts on player props to stepped-up parlays and same-game parlay insurance, DraftKings keeps its existing users engaged with competitive offers. With the Spurs and Knicks set for a pivotal Game 4, now is a great time to browse what is available and add some extra value to your bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.