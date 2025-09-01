DraftKings Promo Code for TCU at North Carolina: Bet $5, Get $300 Instantly + $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket
Monday night lights shine a spotlight on a historic moment as Bill Belichick makes his coaching debut at North Carolina, with the Tar Heels hosting TCU. Fans placing their first DraftKings wager can redeem a ‘bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket’ offer. This welcome deal is one of the most rewarding sportsbook promos for new users, adding extra excitement to one of the most anticipated games of Week 1.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
How the DraftKings promo code works for TCU at North Carolina
Locking in your welcome bonus is straightforward, and no DraftKings promo code is required. Simply deposit $5 or more and place a $5 wager on TCU at North Carolina or any market of your choice. You’ll immediately receive $300 in bonus bets, along with a promo code for an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription within 72 hours.
We recommend you familiarize yourself with these key terms:
- The offer is open exclusively to new DraftKings users aged 21 and above (18 and above in DC, KY, and WY).
- Your first deposit and qualifying $5 wager on TCU at North Carolina or any other eligible event will trigger the bonus.
- DraftKings delivers 12 bonus bets of $25 each instantly.
- Bonus bets must be used within seven days.
- The NFL Sunday Ticket promo code is issued within 72 hours and must be redeemed by Oct. 5, 2025.
- Eligible users include new NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers, current Google users without an active subscription, or certain existing customers in a required Google loyalty tier.
- The NFL Sunday Ticket subscription automatically renews for 2026–27 unless canceled before the renewal date.
Since the bonus bets are guaranteed, consider experimenting with a few different markets or a higher-risk wager to maximize your potential returns. You’ll still have $300 in bonus bets to play with, no matter the outcome.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More DraftKings offers for all users
Regardless of whether you're a new user or not, you can always take a look at existing promos to enhance your sports betting experience even further. Here is what’s available today:
- CFB Week 1 No Sweat: Grab a no-sweat token to use on any Week 1 game.
How to claim $300 in bonus bets from DraftKings
Getting started with DraftKings for TCU at North Carolina is quick and simple:
- Register: Click any link on this page to open an account. No DraftKings promo code is needed, but you’ll need to enter some personal information to verify your identity.
- Make a deposit: You must add at least $5 to unlock the welcome offer.
- Place a bet: Wager $5 or more on TCU at North Carolina, or find any other market you might prefer.
- Use your bonus: You will unlock $300 in the form of 12 $25 bonus bets that are instantly credited and valid for seven days. You will receive your NFL Sunday Ticket discount code within 72 hours.
For even more details, make sure you check out our complete DraftKings review that covers everything you need to know.
Compare online betting promos
After you claim the DraftKings welcome offer for TCU at North Carolina, you’ll have $300 in bonus bets instantly, plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. But you can make the most of the college football season by exploring the additional sportsbook promos below to maximize your betting opportunities.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.