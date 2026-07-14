DraftKings Promo Code for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly

The DraftKings promo code unlocks a strong welcome offer just in time for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 15. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly to use on the Midsummer Classic at Citizens Bank Park. Check out more sportsbook promos to compare your options before signing up.

How the DraftKings All-Star Game offer works

The DraftKings promo code requires no code at all — the offer applies automatically when you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including the MLB All-Star Game. No promo code for DraftKings is needed at checkout.

Once your qualifying bet settles, DraftKings will deliver eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours — regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. Say you bet $5 on the National League to win Tuesday night and Cristopher Sanchez shuts down the American League lineup in front of the home Philadelphia crowd. Win or lose, those eight bonus bets are still headed your way. The DraftKings new-user promo pays out either way.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued within 72 hours of your bet settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

No DraftKings promo code is required — the offer applies automatically.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo for the MLB All-Star Game

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets before first pitch Tuesday night:

Register: Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal details. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: After verifying your account, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook balance. Place your qualifying bet: Wager at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. The MLB All-Star Game is a great place to start, with markets available on the game winner, total runs, and individual player props featuring stars like Juan Soto, Yordan Alvarez, and Bobby Witt Jr. Collect your bonus bets: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 will arrive in your account within 72 hours of your bet settling. Use them within seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, read our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promos to explore during the All-Star break

The welcome offer is just the starting point at DraftKings Sportsbook. Existing users regularly find a rotating slate of odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions available throughout the week. The All-Star break is a particularly active time for these types of offers, with baseball markets front and center.

The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New deals are added frequently, so it is worth browsing before you place your next wager on any sport.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.