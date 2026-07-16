DraftKings Promo Code for The Open Championship: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

No DraftKings promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available for The Open Championship. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly when they sign up before July 17. The 154th Open Championship tees off Thursday at Royal Birkdale, and this DraftKings new-user promo gives you a great way to get in on the action.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for The Open Championship

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward. Make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, and DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200. No promo code for DraftKings is required — the offer applies automatically once you meet the conditions.

Here is what you need to know about the terms before you bet on The Open Championship:

A minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer are required.

Win or lose your first bet, you receive eight $25 bonus bets worth $200 in total.

Your bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

To put this in real terms: say you place your $5 qualifying wager on Scottie Scheffler to win The Open Championship outright. If Scheffler lifts the Claret Jug, you collect your winnings on top of the $200 in bonus bets. If he falters on the links at Royal Birkdale, you still walk away with $200 in bonus bets to use across any market. Either way, the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer delivers value from the moment your bet settles.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo for The Open Championship

Claiming this offer ahead of The Open Championship is simple. Follow these steps to get started:

Register: Visit DraftKings and create your account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your account is verified, select a deposit method and add at least $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place your bet: Wager at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. Betting on The Open Championship outright winner or a first-round leader market are both great options to kick things off. Collect your bonus: Win or lose, your eight $25 bonus bets will arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling. Use them within seven days before they expire.

For a deeper look at what DraftKings has to offer beyond this welcome deal, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes for existing users during The Open Championship

Already have a DraftKings account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout major events like The Open Championship. With a field this deep and four rounds of links golf ahead, there will be plenty of opportunities to take advantage of ongoing promotions. Head to the "Promos" tab in the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see what is currently available and make the most of your account all week long.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.