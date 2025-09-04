DraftKings Promo Code for Thursday Night Football: Bet $5, Get $300 Instantly + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
The 2025 NFL season kicks off with an NFC East rivalry as the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.
New bettors can start the year strong with the latest DraftKings promo code and unlock $300 in bonus bets, plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket, by placing a $5 bet. This is one of the best sportsbook promos for football fans and a perfect way to make opening night even better.
How the DraftKings promo code works for Cowboys at Eagles
You don’t need to manually enter a DraftKings promo code to unlock this special welcome deal. Just create your account, add at least $5 to your balance, and place a $5 bet on Cowboys vs. Eagles, or any other market of your choice. As soon as your first wager is placed, you’ll get $300 in bonus bets plus a discount on NFL Sunday Ticket, giving you even more ways to enjoy Week 1 action.
Here are the key details to know:
- This offer is exclusive to new DraftKings Sportsbook users. Must be 21+ (18+ in DC, KY, WY).
- A deposit and wager of at least $5 is required to qualify.
- Bonus bets worth $300 arrive right after your first bet is placed.
- Bonus funds must be used within seven days of being issued.
- NFL Sunday Ticket promo code is delivered within 72 hours and must be redeemed no later than Oct. 5, 2025.
- First-time Sunday Ticket subscribers, eligible Google users without an active subscription, and certain loyalty-tier members are eligible.
- Sunday Ticket auto-renews for the 2026–27 season and beyond at the listed price unless you cancel before the renewal date.
You unlock $300 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome of your first bet, so consider taking a chance with that initial $5 wager.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More DraftKings offers for all users
There are even more ways to get into the NFL action, even if you’re a returning user. Check out what is available today:
- NFL Ghost Leg Parlay: Your NFL Sunday Week 1 parlay will still hit, even if one leg doesn’t win.
- NFL Kickoff No Sweat: Get a no-sweat token to use on Thursday Night Football. If your bet doesn’t hit, you’ll get the stake back in bonus bets.
- DAL vs. PHI Touchdown Profit Boost: Make a pre-game touchdown scorer bet and receive a 50% profit boost for the Cowboys at Eagles game.
How to claim $300 in bonus bets from DraftKings
Getting started with DraftKings for Cowboy at Eagles takes only a few minutes, and you’ll unlock $300 in bonus bets along with a discounted NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. Here’s what to do:
- Sign up: Use any link on this page to create your DraftKings Sportsbook account. No promo code entry is required, but you’ll need to verify your identity.
- Deposit funds: Add a minimum of $5 to your account to qualify.
- Place a wager: Bet $5 or more on Cowboys at Eagles or any other available market.
- Claim rewards: Twelve $25 bonus bets will be credited instantly and must be used within seven days. You’ll also receive your NFL Sunday Ticket promo code.
Check out our DraftKings review for all the details on this leading sportsbook.
Compare online betting promos
DraftKings is kicking off the season with an unbeatable deal — place a $5 bet and instantly receive $300 in bonus bets plus more than $200 in savings on NFL Sunday Ticket.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.