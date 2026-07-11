DraftKings Promo Code for UFC 329: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for McGregor vs. Holloway

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on UFC 329 this July 11. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly and put it toward Conor McGregor's long-awaited return against Max Holloway. Browse more sportsbook promos to compare what else is available heading into fight night.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for UFC 329

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, and the offer activates automatically. That means you can place your first bet on McGregor vs. Holloway and let the promotion do the rest.

Win or lose your opening wager, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. So whether Holloway lands the upset or McGregor reminds everyone why he was once the biggest name in combat sports, you walk away with bonus bets either way. Your $200 in bonus bets will arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before you claim:

A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager at odds of -500 or longer are required.

No DraftKings promo code is required — the offer applies automatically upon registration.

Bonus bets are issued as eight $25 bets totaling $200.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings new-user promo for UFC 329

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets locked in before the main card kicks off:

Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. You must not be on any self-exclusion lists for gambling to participate. Deposit funds: Once your account is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place your qualifying wager: Bet at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. UFC 329 offers plenty of options, from the McGregor vs. Holloway main event to the Benoît Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett co-main event. Collect your bonus bets: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your bet settling. Use them within seven days before they expire.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, odds, and markets, check out our complete DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users on UFC 329 night

The promo code for DraftKings is just the starting point. DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and profit-boost tokens for existing users across all major sports and events. UFC 329 is exactly the kind of high-profile card that tends to attract elevated promotions on the platform.

To see what is currently available, head to the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. DraftKings promo codes and offers update frequently, so it is worth checking back throughout fight week and on the day of the event itself.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.