DraftKings Promo Code for UFC 329: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for McGregor vs. Holloway

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on UFC 329 action this July 11. New users can claim Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly when they sign up today. Browse all available sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up heading into fight night.

How the DraftKings offer works for McGregor vs. Holloway at UFC 329

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market. That includes the McGregor vs. Holloway fight at UFC 329.

Whether you back McGregor's southpaw power or Holloway's relentless volume game, the outcome of your first bet does not affect your bonus. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200. Here is a quick breakdown of the key terms:

Minimum deposit and qualifying wager of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

Say you place $5 on McGregor to win by KO and he lands that famous left hand early. You collect your winnings and still receive your $200 in bonus bets. If Holloway grinds out a decision and your bet does not come through, the bonus bets still arrive. Either way, you walk away with eight chances to keep betting on the sports and markets you love.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for UFC 329

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets locked in before McGregor and Holloway step into the octagon:

Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your account is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place your qualifying wager: Bet at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. You can use the UFC 329 main event as your qualifying bet. Collect your bonus: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your wager settling. Use them within seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, banking options, and betting markets, check out our complete DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

The promo code for DraftKings is just the starting point. DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out fresh bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing customers across a wide range of sports and events. These deals change frequently and can add real value to your betting routine.

The easiest way to stay on top of DraftKings promo codes is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New offers are added regularly, so it pays to look before you place your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.