DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Bets for France vs. Sweden, Round of 32

No DraftKings promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available ahead of France vs. Sweden on June 30. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly just by placing a qualifying $5 wager on any market.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for France vs. Sweden

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and generous. Place a minimum $5 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, and DraftKings will hand you eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. No code is required; the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code activates automatically once you meet the deposit and wagering requirements.

France vs. Sweden is a compelling target for your qualifying wager. Say you back France on the moneyline and Les Bleus deliver one of their trademark dominant performances. You collect your winnings and still receive your $200 in bonus bets. If Sweden pulls off the upset and your bet does not cash, the bonus bets arrive all the same. Either way, you walk away with eight $25 bonus bets to deploy across the sportsbook.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit of $5 and a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer are required.

Eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200 are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this promo code for DraftKings before France vs. Sweden

Claiming this offer takes only a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed ahead of kickoff.

Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Confirm your identity to complete registration. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your account is verified, select a deposit method and add at least $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place a $5 wager: Choose any sports betting market at odds of -500 or longer, including any available France vs. Sweden markets, and place your qualifying bet of at least $5. Collect your bonus bets: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your wager settling. Use them within seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes for existing users

The value at DraftKings does not stop after you claim the welcome offer. Existing customers regularly receive odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. DraftKings promo codes and bonuses for returning users are updated frequently, so it pays to check the Promos tab in the DraftKings Sportsbook app on a regular basis. You might be surprised by what is waiting for you ahead of the next big match.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.