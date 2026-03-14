DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Bets for NCAA Conference Championships and NBA Weekend Action
New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets instantly plus a 100% profit boost for NCAA Tournament futures betting. This welcome promotion is perfectly timed for Saturday's loaded slate featuring conference championship games and crucial NBA matchups. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos available through March 14.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for conference tournaments and NBA games
The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry to activate this generous welcome bonus. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first qualifying wager to receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly. The promotion also includes a valuable 100% profit boost token specifically for NCAA Tournament championship futures bets.
Key terms and conditions include:
• Must select the promotional token before placing your minimum $5 qualifying bet.
• Initial deposit requirement of $5 to activate your account.
• Bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours if technical issues occur.
• Bonus bet stakes are not included in any potential winnings.
• All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
For example, if you bet $5 on a Big Ten Championship game and your selection wins at +150 odds, you would collect $12.50 in winnings plus your original stake while still receiving the full $200 bonus bet package. If your initial wager loses, you still receive all eight bonus bets to continue betting on conference tournaments and NBA games throughout the weekend.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for March basketball action
Getting started with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just minutes:
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Select the promotional token before placing your qualifying $5 bet on conference championships or NBA games.
- Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly plus your 100% NCAA Tournament futures boost token.
- Use bonus bets within seven days on any available sports markets.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed analysis of betting options, mobile app features, and customer service quality.
Additional DraftKings promo offers for existing customers during tournament season
Current DraftKings customers can find numerous ongoing promotions throughout March Madness and the NBA's playoff push. The sportsbook consistently updates its "Promos" section with daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special tournament-themed bonuses. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets like conference championship spreads, player prop bets, and same-game parlays across both college basketball and NBA contests.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.