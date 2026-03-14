DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Bets for NCAA Conference Championships and NBA Weekend Action

New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets instantly plus a 100% profit boost for NCAA Tournament futures betting. This welcome promotion is perfectly timed for Saturday's loaded slate featuring conference championship games and crucial NBA matchups. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos available through March 14.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for conference tournaments and NBA games

The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry to activate this generous welcome bonus. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first qualifying wager to receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly. The promotion also includes a valuable 100% profit boost token specifically for NCAA Tournament championship futures bets.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Must select the promotional token before placing your minimum $5 qualifying bet.

• Initial deposit requirement of $5 to activate your account.

• Bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours if technical issues occur.

• Bonus bet stakes are not included in any potential winnings.

• All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

For example, if you bet $5 on a Big Ten Championship game and your selection wins at +150 odds, you would collect $12.50 in winnings plus your original stake while still receiving the full $200 bonus bet package. If your initial wager loses, you still receive all eight bonus bets to continue betting on conference tournaments and NBA games throughout the weekend.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for March basketball action

Getting started with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just minutes:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with your personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promotional token before placing your qualifying $5 bet on conference championships or NBA games. Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly plus your 100% NCAA Tournament futures boost token. Use bonus bets within seven days on any available sports markets.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed analysis of betting options, mobile app features, and customer service quality.

Additional DraftKings promo offers for existing customers during tournament season

Current DraftKings customers can find numerous ongoing promotions throughout March Madness and the NBA's playoff push. The sportsbook consistently updates its "Promos" section with daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special tournament-themed bonuses. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets like conference championship spreads, player prop bets, and same-game parlays across both college basketball and NBA contests.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.