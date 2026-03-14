DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Bets for NCAA Conference Tournaments and NBA Action

New bettors can claim a stellar DraftKings promo code offer this weekend without entering any code. The bet $5, get $200 bonus bets instantly promotion is perfect for Saturday's loaded slate of NCAA conference tournament championships and NBA games. This welcome offer also includes a 100% profit boost for NCAA Tournament winner futures bets, making it ideal timing with sportsbook promos available through March 14.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NCAA and NBA betting

This DraftKings promo code requires no code entry to activate the welcome bonus. New customers simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets. The promotion also includes a 100% profit boost token specifically for NCAA Tournament winner futures bets.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Must select the promotional token before placing your minimum $5 bet.

• Make a minimum deposit of $5 and place a qualifying $5 wager to activate the bonus.

• Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours if technical difficulties occur.

• Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings from bonus wagers.

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Complete a 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing cash winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on Duke to win the ACC Tournament championship at +200 odds and they win, you would receive $10 in winnings plus your original $5 stake back, while also getting the $200 in bonus bets. If Duke loses, you still receive the full $200 bonus bet package to use on other NCAA tournament games or NBA matchups throughout the weekend.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for conference tournament betting

Getting started with this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and takes just minutes to complete. Follow these steps to claim your bonus bets for NCAA conference championships and NBA action:

Register for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account by downloading the app or visiting the website. Complete identity verification by providing required personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promotional token before placing your first bet. Place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market, including NCAA tournament games or NBA matchups. Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, delivered as eight separate $25 bonus bet credits. Use your 100% profit boost token on any NCAA Tournament winner futures bet.

For more details about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review .

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

Beyond this welcome offer, DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users throughout major sporting events. Regular customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special tournament-themed bonuses by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and special bonuses tied to conference tournament outcomes. The sportsbook frequently updates these offers during March Madness and other major sporting events, giving bettors additional value beyond the initial welcome bonus.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.