DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Bets for NCAA Conference Tournaments and NBA Action

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets by placing just a $5 wager on NCAA conference tournaments or NBA games. This welcome promotion also includes a 100% profit boost for NCAA Tournament winner bets, making it perfect for March 15 basketball action. Check out additional sportsbook promos available today.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for March basketball betting

No DraftKings promo code is required to secure this new-user promotion. Simply register, deposit $5 and place a qualifying $5 bet on any market to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets. The offer also includes a 100% profit boost token for NCAA Tournament winner futures bets.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must select token before placing minimum $5 bet to activate the promotion.

Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.

Complete 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing cash winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on a Big Ten championship game and your team wins at +150 odds, you would receive $7.50 in winnings plus your $5 stake back, along with the $200 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still receive the full $200 bonus bet package to continue wagering on conference tournament action or NBA games.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for conference tournament betting

Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus bets and start wagering on March basketball:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promo token before placing your first $5 bet on any sports market. Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly plus the 100% profit boost for NCAA Tournament futures. Use bonus bets within seven days and complete wagering requirements to withdraw winnings.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features and customer service options.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users throughout the basketball season. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers and profit boost tokens by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets like conference tournament spreads and NBA player props.

Regular users should check the promotions tab frequently, as DraftKings updates these offers multiple times per week during peak basketball season. Many existing customer bonuses focus on March Madness betting opportunities and playoff positioning games in the NBA.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.