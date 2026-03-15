DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Bets for NCAA Conference Tournaments and NBA Action
New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets by placing just a $5 wager on NCAA conference tournaments or NBA games. This welcome promotion also includes a 100% profit boost for NCAA Tournament futures betting, making it perfect for March 15 action across college basketball and professional hoops. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos while conference championship games and crucial NBA matchups unfold.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for March basketball betting
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this generous welcome offer. New customers simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place their first qualifying bet to receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly. The promotion also includes a valuable 100% profit boost token specifically for NCAA Tournament championship futures.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Must select the promotional token before placing your minimum $5 bet.
- Bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours if technical issues occur.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- The original bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.
- One-time wagering requirement applies before withdrawing cash winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on a Big Ten championship game and your team wins at +150 odds, you would collect $12.50 in winnings plus your original $5 stake, while still receiving the full $200 in bonus bets. If your initial wager loses, you keep the entire $200 bonus bet package to continue betting on conference tournaments or NBA games throughout the weekend.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for conference tournament betting
Getting started with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just minutes and positions you perfectly for championship weekend action.
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Select the promotional token before placing your qualifying bet.
- Place a minimum $5 wager on any NCAA conference tournament game or NBA matchup.
- Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly, plus your 100% profit boost for NCAA Tournament futures.
- Use your bonus bets within seven days on additional basketball markets.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features, and customer service options.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers during March basketball
Beyond this welcome offer, DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users throughout the college basketball and NBA seasons. Regular customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special tournament-themed promotions by checking the "Promos" tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating bonuses often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets like point spreads, player props, and championship futures, giving experienced bettors additional value during the most exciting time of the basketball calendar.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.