DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Bears vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

New customers can use this DraftKings promo code offer to jump into the Bears vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football matchup. As of Nov. 2, new bettors can spend $5 and get $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass . Check out more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Monday's Bears-Seahawks game

This DraftKings promo code offer needs no promo code for DraftKings at sign-up, so new customers simply create an account and deposit to get started. No DraftKings promo code is required, just an initial deposit and a qualifying wager placed on the Bears vs. Seahawks matchup Monday night.

Say you back the Bears to beat the Seahawks and that wager wins. You still collect $200 in bonus bets split into eight $25 increments, with two issued right away and the rest delivered every seven days for three weeks. If the Seahawks cover instead and your bet loses, those same bonus bets still land in your account, since this DraftKings promo pays out whether your first wager wins or loses.

Available to new customers in select states only.

Minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the offer.

A qualifying wager of at least $5 must be placed on any market, including the Bears vs. Seahawks matchup.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly, followed by two more every seven days for 21 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

This DraftKings new-user promo also includes a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

The offer expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings promo code offer before Bears vs. Seahawks

Follow these steps to sign up and get set before the Bears and Seahawks kick off Monday night.

Click the link on this page to start a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying $5 wager on any market, including the Bears vs. Seahawks game. Collect $200 in bonus bets over the following three weeks and claim the NBA League Pass trial code.

Read the full DraftKings review for more on the Sportsbook app and its features.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers beyond Bears vs. Seahawks

DraftKings regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, not just new sign-ups. Checking the 'Promos' tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app throughout the week often turns up offers tied to NFL games, college football and other sports. These DraftKings promo codes change often, so it helps to check back before placing a wager on any upcoming matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.