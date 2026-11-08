DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Buccaneers vs. Bears on Sunday Night Football

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass before the Buccaneers visit the Bears on Sunday Night Football. The offer runs through Nov. 8 and needs just a $5 deposit and wager. Grab the $200 bonus bets and NBA League Pass offer and browse more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for Buccaneers vs. Bears

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a first wager of $5 or more on any market, including Buccaneers vs. Bears. Whether that first bet on Sunday Night Football wins or loses, the promo code for DraftKings unlocks the same bonus bet rewards.

Say a new customer wagers $5 on the Buccaneers to cover the spread against the Bears and the bet wins. DraftKings still issues $200 in bonus bets split across eight $25 increments, two of which arrive instantly. If that same $5 wager on Tampa Bay or Chicago loses instead, the customer still receives the identical $200 in bonus bets, since the outcome of the first wager does not change the reward.

Bettors searching for other DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers will find this welcome bonus among the most rewarding this football season. It pairs well with Sunday Night Football wagers on Tampa Bay and Chicago.

This DraftKings new-user promo is open to new customers in eligible states only.

A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 wager activate the offer.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly, followed by two more every seven days for 21 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

A three-month NBA League Pass access code arrives alongside the bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code before Buccaneers vs. Bears

Getting this welcome offer ready for Sunday Night Football takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and place a qualifying wager on Buccaneers vs. Bears.

Click a link on this page to sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first wager of $5 or more on Buccaneers vs. Bears or any other available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, with six more arriving over the following three weeks. Claim the NBA League Pass access code included with the welcome offer.

Read our DraftKings review for a closer look at the Sportsbook before betting on Sunday Night Football.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing customers watching Buccaneers vs. Bears

DraftKings regularly rolls out bonuses and profit boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Returning bettors can find these DraftKings promo codes and offers by checking the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New boosts tied to games like Buccaneers vs. Bears often appear each week, giving regular customers fresh ways to wager on Sunday Night Football.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.