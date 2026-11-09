DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Buffalo vs. Minnesota

The DraftKings promo code offer turns a $5 wager into $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass , live now as of Nov. 9. It ranks among the top sportsbook promos ahead of Buffalo's visit to Minnesota on Monday Night Football. New customers can claim it before placing a first wager on this Week 9 finale.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Buffalo vs. Minnesota

New customers who want to back Buffalo or Minnesota on Monday Night Football can activate this welcome bonus through a simple process. No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock the offer, so anyone ready to bet on this Week 9 finale can sign up without searching for a special code. This DraftKings promo code also serves as a DraftKings new-user promo, meaning only first-time customers qualify for the reward.

Signing up takes just a few minutes before kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium. Simply create an account, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market tied to the Bills and the Vikings. This DraftKings promo rewards participation right away, with additional bonus bets arriving over the following three weeks.

Here are the specific terms tied to this promo code for DraftKings customers.

The welcome offer is only available to new customers in eligible states.

A minimum $5 deposit is required to qualify.

A qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports market, including Buffalo vs. Minnesota, activates the offer.

Win or lose, the first wager triggers two $25 bonus bets instantly.

Six more $25 bonus bets arrive over the following three weeks through a click-to-claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

This promotion, including the NBA League Pass trial, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Consider how this plays out with a wager on Monday's game between Buffalo and Minnesota. A customer who places $5 on Buffalo's moneyline receives the bonus bets regardless of the final result. If that wager wins, the customer collects the payout along with the bonus bets, and if Minnesota comes away with the win instead, the customer still receives the same bonus bet package, since the offer rewards participation rather than the outcome.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code before Buffalo faces Minnesota

Follow these steps to activate this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer ahead of the Week 9 finale between the Bills and the Vikings.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an exclusive link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying first wager of $5 or more on any available market, including Buffalo vs. Minnesota. Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly, followed by two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through click-to-claim. Access the code for a three-month trial of NBA League Pass included with this welcome offer.

New customers who want more details on the platform before signing up can read a DraftKings review for a closer look at the app's features and betting markets.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers beyond Buffalo vs. Minnesota

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, not just newcomers signing up for Monday's matchup. These DraftKings promo codes often target specific games, player props, or parlay boosts throughout the NFL season.

Existing customers should check the "Promos" tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app on a regular basis. New offers tied to upcoming games, including future matchups involving Buffalo or Minnesota, tend to appear there throughout the week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.