DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Miami vs. North Carolina

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to Spend $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets + 3 Months of NBA League Pass ahead of Miami vs. North Carolina on Saturday. This offer is live into Oct. 31, giving bettors a fresh incentive to wager on the ACC matchup. Check out other sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How this DraftKings promo code works for Miami vs. North Carolina

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers searching for a promo code for DraftKings simply need to sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Miami vs. North Carolina matchup or any other market on the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code page.

Once that first bet settles, whether a customer backs the Hurricanes to cover or the Tar Heels on the moneyline, two $25 bonus bets arrive right away. If the wager on Miami vs. North Carolina wins, the customer keeps the cash payout plus the bonus bets. If it loses, the same $25 bonus bets still unlock, with two more arriving every seven days for 21 days.

Here are the key terms for this DraftKings promo:

Available to new customers only.

Minimum deposit of $5 is required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5.

Customers receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Two additional $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 21 days via click-to-claim.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The original stake is not included in any winnings from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo also includes a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

The offer expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Like other DraftKings promo codes, this welcome offer requires no special entry at signup, just a new account and a qualifying wager. This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code before Miami vs. North Carolina

Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes before Miami and North Carolina kick off. Follow the steps below to get started.

Click the sign-up link to create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. Enter the required personal details to verify identity and location. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into the new account. Navigate to the Miami vs. North Carolina matchup or another available market. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for 21 days.

For a closer look at deposit methods, betting markets, and app features, read the full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos beyond Miami vs. North Carolina

Beyond the welcome offer tied to Miami vs. North Carolina, DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out extra bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. These offers change often, so it helps to check in frequently rather than assume the same deal stays active week to week.

Existing customers can find the latest bonuses and boosts by opening the DraftKings Sportsbook app and tapping the Promos tab. From profile boosts on upcoming ACC games to parlay specials for other matchups, the Promos section is updated often and worth a look before placing any new wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.