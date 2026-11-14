DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Missouri vs. Georgia

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets for Missouri vs. Georgia on Saturday. Through Nov. 14, bettors who sign up can turn a $5 wager into $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass access . Check out these sportsbook promos before kickoff in Athens.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Missouri vs. Georgia

Activating this DraftKings promo code offer is simple, and no promo code for DraftKings is actually required to unlock it. New customers just need to sign up, deposit $5 and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Missouri vs. Georgia or any other game on the board. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer pays out regardless of whether that first wager wins or loses.

For example, imagine placing $5 on Georgia's moneyline for Saturday's game and that bet wins. The payout from that wager stays separate from the welcome bonus, which still arrives as outlined below. If that same $5 wager on Missouri or Georgia loses instead, the DraftKings new-user promo still triggers the full bonus bet rollout, since only the attempt to wager matters, not the result.

The terms for this DraftKings promo code offer are straightforward, but bettors should review them closely before opting in:

The offer is available to new customers only, in select states.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the offer.

Bettors must place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market, including Missouri vs. Georgia.

The stake from the qualifying wager is not included in any resulting winnings.

Customers receive two $25 bonus bets instantly once the qualifying wager settles.

Two additional $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process in the DraftKings app.

All bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The offer also includes access to a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

This promotion expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Missouri vs. Georgia odds on DraftKings

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Missouri enters as a sizable underdog on the moneyline at approximately +486, while Georgia sits around -558 to win outright. The spread favors Georgia by about 14.5 points, and the total for the game is set near 47.5. These numbers for the 3:30 PM ET kickoff can shift before Saturday arrives.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code before Missouri vs. Georgia

Getting started with this DraftKings promo code offer takes just a few minutes, and bettors can complete every step before Missouri and Georgia kick off on Saturday.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using our links. Deposit at least $5 into the new account using an accepted payment method. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Missouri vs. Georgia or another available market. Collect the first two $25 bonus bets instantly once the qualifying wager settles. Return to the app every seven days for 21 days to claim the remaining $150 in bonus bets via click-to-claim. Locate the NBA League Pass trial code inside the promotion details once the offer is confirmed.

For a deeper look at the platform, read our full DraftKings review before placing that first wager on this SEC matchup.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes for existing customers

Beyond this welcome offer, DraftKings regularly rolls out a DraftKings promo for existing customers, including profit boosts and odds enhancements tied to major games. Bettors can find these DraftKings promo codes and limited-time offers by checking the "Promos" section inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New boosts often appear around marquee matchups like Missouri vs. Georgia, so it's worth checking back often throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.