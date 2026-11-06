DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA Cup Friday Games

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer lets new customers turn a $5 bet into $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass. With the NBA Cup Friday slate underway, including LeBron James' return to Cleveland against the 76ers, this Nov. 6 offer is live for bettors ready to back the action. Check out more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for NBA Cup Friday games

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply need to sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any sports betting market, including Friday's NBA Cup slate featuring the 76ers at the Cavaliers.

Whether you back Philadelphia or Cleveland in that East Group B matchup, your result determines what comes next. If your $5 wager wins, you collect the standard payout on top of qualifying for the bonus bets. If it loses, you still unlock $200 in bonus bets across eight separate $25 payments, since the outcome of the first wager does not affect your eligibility for this DraftKings promo.

Here are the full terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer, including deposit requirements and the payout schedule. Review each term carefully before placing your first wager.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 after signing up.

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market, such as the 76ers vs. Cavaliers game.

Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after your qualifying wager settles.

Receive two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click to claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This DraftKings new-user promo also includes a three month trial of NBA League Pass.

The offer expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Claiming the DraftKings promo code offer for the NBA Cup Friday slate

Follow these steps to claim this promo code for DraftKings before placing a wager on Friday's nine-game NBA Cup slate. The process takes just a few minutes from sign up to your first bet.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account through our link. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any NBA Cup Friday matchup, such as 76ers vs. Cavaliers. Receive your first two $25 bonus bets instantly, with six more arriving over the following three weeks.

For a closer look at the operator's features, check out our full DraftKings review . It covers everything from the app's layout to its market coverage across the NBA Cup schedule.

More DraftKings promo codes beyond NBA Cup Friday games

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out new DraftKings promo codes and profit boosts for existing customers, not just newcomers signing up for NBA Cup action. These offers change often and can include same-game parlay specials and bonus bet giveaways tied to other NBA Cup Friday games and beyond.

Existing customers can find these promotions by opening the DraftKings Sportsbook app and checking the Promos tab. New offers often tie into major events like the NBA Cup, so it is worth checking back throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.