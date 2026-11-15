DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Patriots vs. Lions in Munich

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass for Sunday's Patriots vs. Lions game in Munich. As of Nov. 15, this welcome offer remains active. Check out other sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Patriots vs. Lions in Munich

No DraftKings promo code is needed to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Patriots vs. Lions matchup from Munich. Win or lose, that first bet unlocks the full bonus package.

Once the qualifying wager settles, DraftKings issues two $25 bonus bets instantly. Two more $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process, totaling $200 in bonus bets. Customers also receive a code for three months of NBA League Pass as part of this DraftKings promo.

New customers only, available in eligible states.

Minimum $5 deposit required.

Qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

First two $25 bonus bets issue instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Remaining bonus bets release in $25 increments every seven days for 21 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This DraftKings new-user promo, including NBA League Pass access, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Consider placing that qualifying wager on the Patriots moneyline for Sunday's game in Munich. If New England pulls off the win, the bet settles as a winner on top of the bonus bets arriving on schedule. If the Patriots fall short, the stake is not returned, but the $200 in bonus bets still unlocks because the offer only requires a qualifying wager, not a win.

The same logic applies to a wager on the Lions side or the game total. Whether the final score lands over or under 51.5 points, a $5 qualifying bet still triggers the full eight-part bonus bet release over three weeks. That makes this DraftKings promo code offer a straightforward entry point for a new customer watching the Munich broadcast.

This DraftKings promo code offer and others like it make early-season international games, such as this Patriots-Lions clash, an easy entry point for new bettors. Always review the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code terms before opting in.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Patriots vs. Lions odds on DraftKings

Moneyline: Patriots +130, Lions -155.

Spread: Lions -2.5.

Total: 51.5.

Kickoff: 9:30 AM ET from Munich, Germany.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code for Patriots vs. Lions

Follow these steps to activate the DraftKings promo code offer before Sunday's Patriots vs. Lions kickoff in Munich. This promo code for DraftKings activates automatically, so there's nothing to manually enter at signup.

Click here to sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. Enter the required information to create an account and verify your identity. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Patriots vs. Lions game or any other market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then claim two more every seven days for 21 days. Redeem the included code for three months of NBA League Pass.

For more information on this operator, read our full DraftKings review before placing a bet.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos beyond the Patriots-Lions game

DraftKings regularly rotates bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, separate from this new-customer welcome offer. Bettors can find these DraftKings promo codes by opening the DraftKings Sportsbook app and checking the Promos tab. Offers change often, so it's worth checking back before every Patriots or Lions game throughout the season.

These ongoing promotions might include profit boosts, odds enhancements, or same-game parlay specials tied to NFL action. Reviewing the Promos section regularly helps customers find a deal that fits their betting style for Sunday's international matchup and beyond. Check the Promos tab often, since DraftKings promo codes and boosts for existing customers rotate throughout the NFL season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.