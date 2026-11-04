DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Wednesday's NBA Games

New customers can use this DraftKings promo code offer to claim $200 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass before Wednesday's NBA slate, including Philadelphia at Detroit and Dallas at San Antonio. As of Nov. 4, new customers can spend $5 and get $200 in bonus bets on any game tonight. Check out more sportsbook promos for other options.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for tonight's NBA slate

This DraftKings promo code offer does not require any special code at signup. New customers simply create an account, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market to unlock the bonus.

Bettors can target a game such as Philadelphia at Detroit or Dallas at San Antonio, part of Wednesday's 14-game slate. A $5 wager on Detroit that wins still results in the same $200 in bonus bets as a $5 wager on Dallas that loses, since the outcome of the first bet does not affect the reward. This DraftKings promo rewards customers for simply placing a qualifying bet on the NBA action.

There is no DraftKings Sportsbook promo code needed to activate this bonus, and no promo code for DraftKings is required at any step of the process. The terms of this DraftKings new-user promo are outlined below.

Available only to new customers in eligible states.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to qualify.

A qualifying wager of at least $5 unlocks the bonus regardless of the outcome.

Customers receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Two additional $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 21 days through a click to claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The offer, which also includes a three month trial of NBA League Pass, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings bonus for Wednesday's NBA games

Follow these steps to sign up and place a wager on tonight's NBA slate before tip-off.

Click the sign-up link to create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Open the NBA section and select a game, such as Philadelphia at Detroit or Dallas at San Antonio. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then watch for two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for three weeks. Use the included access code to activate the three month trial of NBA League Pass.

Among the many DraftKings promo codes available across the industry, this welcome offer stands out for pairing bonus bets with NBA League Pass access. Read our DraftKings review for a closer look at the sportsbook's features before getting started.

Additional DraftKings offers beyond Wednesday's NBA slate

DraftKings Sportsbook does not stop rewarding customers after the welcome offer. Existing account holders regularly see new bonuses and profit boosts tied to NBA games, including matchups like Milwaukee at Boston or Chicago at New York.

These updated offers appear in the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app and change frequently throughout the season. Checking that tab before placing a wager on tonight's games or any future NBA matchup is a smart habit for regular bettors.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.