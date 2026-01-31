DraftKings Promo Code Offer: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Avalanche vs. Red Wings
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets when betting on Saturday's Avalanche vs. Red Wings matchup. This welcome promotion is available through Jan. 31 and provides an excellent opportunity to explore sportsbook promos while wagering on NHL action.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Avalanche vs. Red Wings betting
This DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry and delivers substantial value for new customers. Simply register, deposit $5, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any market, including the Avalanche vs. Red Wings game. If your bet wins, DraftKings awards $300 in bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required to activate the bonus.
- Winning bets trigger the release of 12 separate $25 bonus bets totaling $300.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.
- Original stake from bonus bets is not included in any winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on Colorado to win against Detroit and the Avalanche secure victory, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if Detroit wins your initial wager, you receive no bonus bets but only lose your original $5 stake.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Saturday's NHL action
Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus bets before the Avalanche and Red Wings face off:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and completing identity verification.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including Avalanche vs. Red Wings.
- If your wager wins, receive $300 in bonus bets and withdraw your original winnings after using the bonus funds.
For more information about this operator's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for current customers beyond this new-user offer. Existing users can discover daily profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers frequently include NHL-specific promotions during the regular season and playoffs, giving bettors multiple opportunities to maximize their wagering value throughout the hockey calendar.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
