DraftKings Promo Code Offer for Seattle vs New England: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for Seattle vs New England on Sunday, Feb. 1. The bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promotion gives new customers a chance to earn substantial bonus funds when betting on the Championship matchup. This welcome offer represents one of the top sportsbook promos available for the big game.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Seattle vs New England

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code entry for new customers. New users must make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market to activate the bonus. If your initial wager wins, DraftKings awards $300 in bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.

Key terms and conditions for this DraftKings new-user promo include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to qualify for the promotion.

Winning $5 bet triggers 12 bonus bets worth $25 each.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on Seattle to win and they capture the Championship, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if New England wins instead, you only lose your original $5 wager without receiving the bonus bets. The extended buildup to this Championship game provides ample opportunity to research both teams before placing your qualifying wager.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for the Championship

New customers can easily claim this promo code for DraftKings by following these simple steps for the Seattle vs New England matchup:

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link in this article and entering your personal information. Make a minimum $5 deposit using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method. Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market. If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets and withdraw your original winnings after using the bonus funds.

For more information about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review .

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

DraftKings Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome offer. Regular users can find profit boosts, same-game parlay promotions, and special event bonuses by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings mobile app. These ongoing DraftKings promo codes and offers help enhance the betting experience for both the Championship game and future sporting events throughout the year.

NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.

Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.