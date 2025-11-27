DraftKings Promo Code Offer for Thanksgiving Packers vs. Lions Delivers $200 Bonus + 3 Months of NBA League Pass
The DraftKings promo code offer provides new users with $200 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins, plus three months of NBA League Pass for the massive Thanksgiving Day showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions on Nov. 27. No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. This NFC North division battle features two playoff contenders, with the Lions (7-4) hosting the Packers (7-3-1) in what promises to be a thrilling start to Thanksgiving Day football action.
DraftKings promo code details for Packers vs. Lions
The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code for new users to claim $200 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins, plus three months of NBA League Pass, regardless of the outcome. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 bet on any market, including the Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving Day matchup. If your $5 wager on the game wins, DraftKings will award eight bonus bets worth $25 each within 72 hours.
Key terms for this DraftKings new-user promo include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.
- NBA League Pass code must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
- League Pass auto-renews at $16.99 monthly but can be canceled anytime.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Lions to cover the spread against Green Bay and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. If the Packers cover instead, you'll lose your $5 wager but still receive the NBA League Pass subscription. Check out other sportsbook promos for additional betting opportunities.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings takes just minutes before the Thanksgiving Day kickoff. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by providing personal information and confirming your identity.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using PayPal, a debit card, or an e-wallet.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any market, including Packers vs. Lions.
- If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours, plus keep your original winnings.
- Receive your NBA League Pass code regardless of your bet outcome and redeem by Dec. 19, 2025.
Remember that no DraftKings promo codes are required for this offer. Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and profit boosts for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special game-day promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events, such as Thanksgiving Day football games.
- NFL Touchdown Parlay 30% Boost: Get a 30% Boost on any 3+ Leg NFL TD Scorers Parlay, SGP or SGPx!
- NFL Parlay Boost: Get a profit boost when making an NFL parlay of any kind.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
Compare more sportsbook promos for Lions vs. Packers
After claiming this DraftKings offer, check out the offers below to get thousands more in bonuses.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.