DraftKings Promo Code Offer Jets vs. Patriots: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win + 3 Months NBA League Pass
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim a fantastic welcome offer for Thursday's AFC East showdown between the Jets and Patriots on Nov. 13. New users can bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win, plus three months of NBA League Pass. With Drake Maye leading the 8-2 Patriots against a Jets team that has found some momentum after an 0-7 start, this divisional clash is the perfect time to check out one of the top sportsbook promos.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Jets vs. Patriots
This DraftKings promo code offer requires no code entry to activate. New customers simply need to make a minimum $5 deposit, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet on any market, including the Jets vs. Patriots game. If your initial wager wins, DraftKings will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets delivered as 12 separate $25 bonus bets.
Key terms and conditions include:
- A minimum deposit of $5 and a $5 qualifying bet are required.
- Bonus bets are issued only if your initial wager wins.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.
- Bonus bet stake not included in any winnings.
- All users receive three months of NBA League Pass regardless of bet outcome.
- NBA League Pass must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Patriots to cover the spread against the Jets and the Patriots win, you'll receive your original $5 plus winnings, plus the $300 in bonus bets. If the Patriots fail to cover, you'll lose your $5 but still receive the NBA League Pass subscription. This DraftKings new-user promo provides excellent value for Thursday night's divisional rivalry game.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for Patriots vs. Jets
Getting started with this DraftKings promo code is straightforward and requires no special code entry. Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus before Thursday's kickoff:
- Register for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account through the links in this article.
- Complete identity verification and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including Jets vs. Patriots.
- If your bet wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings within 72 hours.
- Redeem your NBA League Pass code regardless of your bet outcome.
Remember that DraftKings promo codes are not needed for this offer, making the signup process even simpler. For more information about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond this welcome offer, DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the NFL season. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience. These rotating offers can be found in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app, ensuring regular users have access to additional value on games like Thursday's Jets-Patriots matchup.
- Jets vs. Patriots 30% SGP Boost: Put together an SGP for this TNF game and receive a 30% profit boost.
- NFL Parlay Boost: Get a profit boost when making an NFL parlay of any kind.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
Compare more sportsbook promos for Jets vs. Patriots
Claim the offers below to get thousands more in bonus bets for Thursday Night Football.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.