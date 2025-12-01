Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo: Up to $2,000 in FanCash for Patriots vs. Giants Monday Night Football
The Fanatics Missouri bonus delivers an exciting opportunity for new users to earn $300 in FanCash while betting on Monday Night Football between the New England Patriots and New York Giants on Monday, December 1. This prime-time matchup features the red-hot Patriots hosting the struggling Giants at Gillette Stadium, promising to be an intriguing contest. New bettors can take advantage of generous sportsbook promos while wagering on this AFC vs NFC showdown.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Patriots vs. Giants
The Fanatics Missouri Sportsbook promo gives new users an easy way to earn up to $300 in FanCash. To get the full value of this offer, place a $10 wager on each of your first three days of betting, and you’ll get $100 in FanCash per day, win or lose.
For example, if you bet $10 on your first day and lose, you’ll still get $100 in FanCash. Repeat this on days two and three, and you’ll have collected the full $300 in FanCash.
This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus has a few key terms:
- A minimum $10 deposit is required to activate the offer.
- Place a $10 bet each day for three consecutive days. Win or lose, you’ll receive $100 in FanCash per day for a total of $300.
- Minimum odds of -500 apply.
- FanCash expires 365 days after issuance.
This structure allows Patriots vs. Giants bettors to potentially earn substantial FanCash while learning the platform and exploring different betting markets. Whether you're backing the Patriots' impressive nine-game winning streak or taking a flyer on the underdog Giants, losing wagers will contribute to your FanCash total.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Monday Night Football
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires completing a straightforward registration process before kickoff on Monday, December 1. The Patriots and Giants face off in a crucial late-season matchup that offers numerous betting opportunities for new users.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store using a link on this page.
- Create your account by providing the required personal information, including full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Navigate to the Patriots vs the Giants game and select your preferred betting market.
- Place your first qualifying wager of $10 or more with odds of -500 or longer.
- Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for three additional consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
Remember that only losing wagers earn FanCash under this promotion, and you must maintain daily betting activity to remain eligible. For more detailed information about platform features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the NFL season. These bonuses include profit boosts for specific games, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions tied to major sporting events. Current users can discover these rotating promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application, where new offers are frequently updated to enhance the betting experience.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on any Patriots vs. Giants wager.
Compare more Missouri sportsbook welcome offers
There are more launch day offers you can claim from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$300 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
N/A
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.