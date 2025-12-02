Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $30, Get $300 in FanCash for Missouri vs. Notre Dame
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo dishes out up to $300 in FanCash for new bettors looking to get in on the Missouri vs. Notre Dame game on Tuesday, Dec. 2. The undefeated Tigers (8-0) face the Fighting Irish (5-3) as just 1.5-point favorites in what promises to be a competitive matchup. New customers can explore this welcome offer alongside other sportsbook promos available today.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Missouri vs. Notre Dame
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo rewards new customers with a simple way to earn up to $300 in FanCash. To claim, place a $10 wager on each of your first three days of betting, and you’ll receive $100 in FanCash per day, win or lose. Users must place a minimum $10 cash wager daily for three consecutive days starting from account creation. To maximize this offer while betting on Missouri vs. Notre Dame, consider wagering $10 or more on the Tigers to cover the spread or the total points to go over 148.5 on Dec. 2, 2025.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum odds of -500 or longer required for qualifying wagers.
- FanCash is issued within 72 hours of losing bet settlement.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
For example, if you bet $100 on Missouri to win straight up and the Tigers lose to Notre Dame, you would receive $100 in FanCash. However, if Missouri wins as expected, you keep your winnings and also receive $100 in FanCash. The promotion continues for three consecutive days regardless of individual bet outcomes.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Missouri vs. Notre Dame
Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward for new Missouri users. Follow these steps to activate your welcome bonus and start betting on local teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, or Missouri Tigers:
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Create your account with your full name, address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your identity and activate your account through email confirmation.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $10 wager on your first day of betting. You’ll receive $100 in FanCash regardless of the outcome.
- Repeat your $10 wager on the next two days to unlock the remaining $200 in FanCash, completing the full $300 total.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for current customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. Existing users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and seasonal bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the mobile app. These rotating offers frequently feature popular games and major sporting events, ensuring regular opportunities for additional value throughout the college basketball season.
Compare more Missouri sportsbook welcome offers
There are more launch day offers you can claim from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$300 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
N/A
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.