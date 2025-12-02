SI

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $30, Get $300 in FanCash for Missouri vs. Notre Dame

Geoff Ulrich

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers a Bet $30, Get $300 in FanCash for Missouri vs. Notre Dame. New users can claim this welcome bonus today.
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo dishes out up to $300 in FanCash for new bettors looking to get in on the Missouri vs. Notre Dame game on Tuesday, Dec. 2. The undefeated Tigers (8-0) face the Fighting Irish (5-3) as just 1.5-point favorites in what promises to be a competitive matchup. New customers can explore this welcome offer alongside other sportsbook promos available today.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Missouri vs. Notre Dame

The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo rewards new customers with a simple way to earn up to $300 in FanCash. To claim, place a $10 wager on each of your first three days of betting, and you’ll receive $100 in FanCash per day, win or lose. Users must place a minimum $10 cash wager daily for three consecutive days starting from account creation. To maximize this offer while betting on Missouri vs. Notre Dame, consider wagering $10 or more on the Tigers to cover the spread or the total points to go over 148.5 on Dec. 2, 2025.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • Minimum odds of -500 or longer required for qualifying wagers.
  • FanCash is issued within 72 hours of losing bet settlement.
  • FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
  • Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.

For example, if you bet $100 on Missouri to win straight up and the Tigers lose to Notre Dame, you would receive $100 in FanCash. However, if Missouri wins as expected, you keep your winnings and also receive $100 in FanCash. The promotion continues for three consecutive days regardless of individual bet outcomes.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Missouri vs. Notre Dame

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward for new Missouri users. Follow these steps to activate your welcome bonus and start betting on local teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Blues, or Missouri Tigers:

  1. Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
  2. Create your account with your full name, address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
  3. Verify your identity and activate your account through email confirmation.
  4. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
  5. Place a $10 wager on your first day of betting. You’ll receive $100 in FanCash regardless of the outcome.
  6. Repeat your $10 wager on the next two days to unlock the remaining $200 in FanCash, completing the full $300 total.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for current customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. Existing users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and seasonal bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the mobile app. These rotating offers frequently feature popular games and major sporting events, ensuring regular opportunities for additional value throughout the college basketball season.

Compare more Missouri sportsbook welcome offers

There are more launch day offers you can claim from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel below:

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Fanatics

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets

Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $30, get $300 in FanCash

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

No code required 

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

$300 in FanCash

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

N/A

$1

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

365 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Geoff Ulrich
GEOFF ULRICH

Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.

