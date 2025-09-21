Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for NFL Week 3: Get a $100 Refund (in FanCash) if Your First Bet Loses
Like the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line, today’s Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides a layer of protection any bettor can appreciate.
If you lose your first bet of up to $100, Fanatics Sportsbook will issue a full refund in FanCash, which you can redeem for Fanatics merchandise, bonus bets, boosts, and more. Tap below to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available today.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo details for NFL Week 3
As a new user in an eligible state, you can claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo right now, and it only takes a few minutes. After depositing between $10 and $100, place your first bet on any football market with odds of +300 or longer. If you win, you take home the cash. If you lose, you’ll receive the full amount back in the form of FanCash. You can redeem your FanCash for bonus bets, boosts, Fanatics merchandise, and more.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the offer:
- You must be at least 21 years old to participate.
- A minimum $10 deposit and $1 wager on +300 odds or longer is required.
- If you lose your bet, you’ll receive the full stake, up to $100, in FanCash.
- Your FanCash will expire on Oct. 31, 2025.
With the +300 minimum odds requirement, you don’t have the option of playing it safe and backing a favorite — and that’s ok. In any case, we would recommend placing the maximum $100 wager on a market with long odds to fully leverage this welcome offer.
For example, with +450 odds, your $100 bet would return $450. If you lose, you still get $100 back in FanCash. It truly is a win-win scenario.
More welcome offers from Fanatics Sportsbook
- Bet $50, get $250 in FanCash (not available in NY): Deposit and wager at least $10 every day for five consecutive days to earn a guaranteed $250 in FanCash ($50 each day).
- Up to $1,000 in FanCash (not available in MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV): Place a maximum $100 wager each day for 10 consecutive days. If any of your bets lose, Fanatics will return your stake as FanCash..
New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers
After claiming your welcome bonus, check out Fanatics Sportsbook’s offers for existing users in the ‘Promotions’ section of the mobile app. Expect to find a collection of NFL and college football boosts this weekend.
How to earn up to $100 in FanCash
Landing $100 in FanCash could not be easier: Follow these steps to ensure you remain eligible for your Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer today:
- Create an account: Tap a link on this page to trigger the Fanatics welcome bonus. Sign up with Fanatics and download the Fanatics Sportsbook app.
- Deposit funds: Choose your preferred payment method and deposit a minimum of $10 to your account (deposit $100 if you plan to maximize the welcome bonus).
- Place your bet: Make a minimum $1 wager on any football market with +300 odds or longer.
- Claim your FanCash: If you lose, Fanatics will return your full stake in the form of FanCash. All FanCash earned via this offer expires on Oct. 31, 2025.
Compare online betting promos for NFL Week 3
Fanatics Sportsbook isn’t the only online sportsbook with an exciting Week 3 welcome bonus. Check out the new-user offers below from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
