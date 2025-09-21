Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Sunday Night Football: Up to $100 Back in FanCash When You Bet on Chiefs vs. Giants
The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants lock horns tonight, and the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new customers a way to get in on the action. Place your first bet on the Chiefs vs. Giants game and get up to $100 back in FanCash if you lose.
This promo stands out among other sportsbook promos by returning your entire stake if you miss with your first pick today.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo details for Chiefs vs. Giants
Before you get started, let’s go over the essential details for this Fanatics Sportsbook promo:
- You must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify.
- Your first wager must be on an eligible football market with odds of +300 or longer.
- If that initial bet is unsuccessful, Fanatics will return your stake in FanCash, up to $100.
- The FanCash you receive must be used by Oct. 31, 2025.
- Available to new users who are over 21 years of age.
If your first bet settles as a loss, you’ll still get $100 back in FanCash to stay in the action. You can redeem your FanCash for Fanatics merchandise, bonus bets, boosts, and more.
New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook offers for all users
Fanatics keeps the fun going with offers for existing customers. Check your account for these ongoing deals:
- Daily Odds Boosts: Win more on NFL games and other significant events.
- FanCash Rewards: Earn FanCash on every bet. Use for bonus bets or to buy official team gear and merchandise at Fanatics.com.
- Personalized Promotions: Check the “Discover” tab in the app for offers just for you, including bonus bets and profit boosts.
How to redeem your Fanatics Sportsbook promo
Redeeming your Sunday Night Football bonus is a walk in the park. Follow these steps to ensure you remain eligible:
- Sign up: Open the Fanatics Sportsbook and create your new account by entering your info.
- Deposit: Fund your account with at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, or a debit/credit card.
- Place your bet: Find the Chiefs vs. Giants game and bet on your first qualifying market with odds of +300 or more.
- Claim your FanCash: Fanatics will credit your account with up to $100 in FanCash if your qualifying wager loses to give you a second chance to win.
For more information on the platform’s features and usability, read our full Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Compare betting promos for Sunday Night Football
In addition to the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, you can take advantage of these welcome offers from reputable online sportsbooks:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
