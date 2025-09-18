Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Thursday Night Football: Get up to $100 Back in FanCash if Your Football Bet Loses
The Miami Dolphins head to Orchard Park in search of their first win as they take on the undefeated Buffalo Bills.
You can get in on the action with one of the best sportsbook promos out there right now. First-time bettors are eligible for up to $100 in FanCash if their first wager on Thursday Night Football loses. The FanCash can be used on bonus bets, apparel, and more.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo details for TNF
This Fanatics Sportsbook promo is available to new users aged 21+ in eligible states, with New York excluded. To participate, place a minimum $1 wager on any football market with odds of +300 or longer. If your qualifying bet doesn’t win, you’ll receive a refund in FanCash equal to your stake, up to $100 per game day. All FanCash earned through this offer must be used by Oct. 31, 2025, giving you plenty of time to put your bonus funds to work.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the offer:
- This promotion is open to new users only who are 21 or older and in eligible states (New York excluded).
- Place a minimum $1 wager on any football market with odds of +300 or higher.
- If your bet loses, you’ll be refunded in FanCash equal to your stake, up to $100.
- FanCash earned from this offer must be used by Oct. 31, 2025.
Pro tip: Take this opportunity to go big with a wager of up to $100, since you’ll get your bet back in FanCash if you lose.
Additional offers:
- Bet $50, get $250 in FanCash (not available in NY): Simply deposit and bet $10 every day for five consecutive days, and you’ll instantly receive $50 in FanCash each, whether your initial wager wins or loses.
- Up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 days (not available in MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV): For 10 days, make a bet each day and earn up to $100 in FanCash if your bet misses for that day. If you do not bet for a day, you are ineligible to claim that day’s $100.
Disclaimer: New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
Ongoing Fanatics Sportsbook offers
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Thursday Night Football.
How to land up to $100 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo
Follow these steps to claim your offer:
- Create an account: Click any link on this page to register for a Fanatics Sportsbook account and complete identity verification.
- Deposit funds: Add at least $10 using your preferred payment method to activate the offer.
- Place your wager: Bet $1 or more on any football market with odds of +300 or higher, including TNF or another eligible game.
- Claim your FanCash: If your bet loses, you’ll receive a refund in FanCash equal to your stake, up to $100. All FanCash must be used by Oct. 31, 2025.
Compare online betting promos for Thursday Night Football
Sign up at more great sportsbooks and claim thousands in bonus bets.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.