Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get Updated $200 Bonus for NBA and NHL Playoff Games on Sunday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users a choice between two generous welcome bonuses ahead of Sunday's NBA and NHL playoff action. New customers can bet $20 and receive $200 in bonus bets instantly or $350 over seven days when wagering on marquee matchups like Celtics vs. 76ers or Avalanche vs. Kings. This limited-time offer from one of the top sportsbook promos available gives bettors extra value for April 19 playoff betting.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Sunday's playoff games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides two distinct welcome offers depending on your state. Most states offer the instant bonus structure, while select markets feature the extended payout option.

For the instant bonus offer available in most states, new users must complete account verification and opt into the promotion through their bet slip. The qualifying wager requires a minimum $20 cash bet with odds of -500 or longer on any eligible market, including Sunday's playoff games. Once your bet settles, you receive $200 in bonus bets immediately.

The extended offer in Indiana, Iowa, Arizona, Wyoming, and Massachusetts delivers $50 in bonus bets daily for seven consecutive days after your qualifying wager. This structure provides $350 total but spreads the bonus across a full week.

Key terms for both offers include:

• Qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of account verification.

• Minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer applies.

• Bonus bets expire 24 hours after issuance.

• Only winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable, not the bonus amount itself.

For example, if you bet $20 on the Celtics to beat the 76ers at -150 odds and win, you keep your $33.33 profit plus receive your bonus bets. If you later use a $50 bonus bet on the Avalanche at +120 odds and win, you receive $60 in withdrawable cash.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for playoff betting

Claiming your bonus for Sunday's NBA and NHL playoff action requires just a few simple steps:

Click any link on this page to register your new Fanatics Sportsbook account and complete identity verification. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using available payment methods like debit cards, PayPal, or bank transfers. Opt into the promotion by activating it in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place your qualifying $20 bet on any playoff game with odds of -500 or longer, such as Celtics vs. 76ers or Canadiens vs. Lightning. Receive your bonus bets instantly or over seven days depending on your state's offer structure.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for detailed analysis of features, betting markets, and user experience.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus opportunities for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily profit boosts, parlay insurance options, and special event bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the mobile app.

These recurring offers often target major sporting events like playoff games, providing extra value on popular betting markets. The sportsbook frequently updates these promotions, so checking the app regularly ensures you don't miss limited-time opportunities for additional bonus value on your wagers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.