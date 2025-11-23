Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for Buccaneers vs. Rams SNF
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with the opportunity to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash while betting on Sunday Night Football's Buccaneers vs. Rams matchup on Sunday, Nov. 23. This primetime clash features two conference leaders as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to bounce back from losing three of their last four games against a red-hot Los Angeles Rams team riding a five-game winning streak. New bettors can take advantage of this generous welcome offer and other sportsbook promos while wagering on this high-stakes NFC showdown.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Sunday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo operates as a 10-day consecutive betting offer that rewards new users with FanCash when their wagers lose. New customers must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. When a qualifying bet loses, Fanatics Sportsbook returns the full stake amount in FanCash, up to $200 per day.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Buccaneers to cover the spread against the Rams and the wager loses, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you bet $50 on the Rams moneyline and they win, you keep your winnings but don't receive any FanCash for that day. The key terms include:
- Daily wagering requirement of $1 minimum with odds -500 or longer.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day when bets lose.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Must apply promotion in bet slip before placing wagers.
- Available for 10 consecutive days from account creation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and can be completed before Sunday's Buccaneers vs. Rams kickoff. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Apply the promotion in your bet slip and place your first qualifying $1+ wager on the Buccaneers vs. Rams game or any other market with odds -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake amount (up to $200) within 72 hours.
- Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your potential $2,000 in FanCash.
For more details about this operator, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and can provide additional value for Sunday Night Football wagers and other major sporting events throughout the week.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on a Bucs vs. Rams wager.
