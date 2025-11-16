FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 11
New FanDuel users can claim a generous welcome offer with no FanDuel promo code required for NFL Week 11 on Sunday, Nov. 16. This $150 bonus opportunity lets you capitalize on marquee matchups, including the NFC West showdown between the Rams and Seahawks. Both teams enter at 7-2 and are peaking at the right time, while other compelling games feature playoff implications across both conferences. You can also explore other sportsbook promos available on FanDuel this week.
FanDuel promo code offer details for NFL Week 11
This welcome offer requires no FanDuel promo code to activate, making it simple for new users to get started. You need to register through the provided links, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place your first $5 wager on any available market. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- New users must register through the links on this page and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- A minimum deposit of $5 is required to fund your account.
- Your first $5 real money wager must win to trigger the bonus.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.
- Winning bonus bet payouts exclude the original bonus amount.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Rams to beat the Seahawks at +110 odds and win, you would receive your original $5 stake back, plus $5.50 in regular winnings, plus $150 in bonus bets. However, if you lose your initial wager, you receive no bonus bets. When using bonus bets, a winning $150 bonus bet on +100 odds would return $150 in withdrawable cash, not $300.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for NFL Week 11
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps to complete before Sunday's games begin. The registration process is straightforward and can be completed entirely through your mobile device.
- Click the registration links on this page to begin the sign-up process and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete your account registration with personal information, including your date of birth and mailing address.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method, such as PayPal, debit card, or Apple Pay.
- Place your initial $5 wager on any NFL Week 11 market, such as the Rams-Seahawks game or Lions-Eagles on Sunday Night Football.
- If your bet wins, collect your $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours and use them within seven days.
For more detailed information about this sportsbook's features and betting options, read our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond this welcome offer, FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts for specific games, and special promotions tied to major sporting events. These offers frequently include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and same-game parlay boosts for NFL games.
- NFL Kay Adams 30% Anytime TD PBT: Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on an "Anytime Touchdown" wager for the Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.