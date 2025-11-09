FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Steelers vs. Chargers
Sunday Night Football brings an intriguing matchup as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 10. The FanDuel promo code welcome offer allows new users to bet $5 and receive $150 in bonus bets if their wager wins, with no code required. This promotion provides an excellent opportunity to wager on the Chargers as they test their revamped offensive line against Pittsburgh's elite pass rush, while exploring various sportsbook promos available.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Steelers vs. Chargers
The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no promotional code to activate. New users simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first wager on any available market. If the initial $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
Key terms and conditions include:
- A minimum $5 deposit and initial wager are required.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if the qualifying wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after they are issued.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings from bonus wagers.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Steelers +3 against the Chargers and Pittsburgh covers the spread, you receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. However, if the Steelers fail to cover and lose by more than three points, you only lose your initial $5 wager without receiving bonus bets. With the Chargers' offensive line struggling and Pittsburgh having a great pass rush, this matchup should present several intriguing opportunities for betting.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Steelers vs. Chargers
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and requires no promotional code. Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus before Sunday Night Football:
- Click any link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete account verification with personal information, including date of birth and address.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first $5 wager on any available market, including Steelers vs. Chargers.
- If your bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
The bonus bets carry a one-time playthrough requirement before winnings become withdrawable. For more information about this sportsbook's features and offerings, read our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond the initial welcome offer. These FanDuel promo codes and bonuses frequently include profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions. Current users can discover these opportunities by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application, where daily and weekly offers are regularly updated.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.