FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets for LSU at Clemson
College football fans are in for a treat as the LSU Tigers travel to face the Clemson Tigers in a massive season opener at Memorial Stadium. If you are looking to get in on the action, you do not need a FanDuel promo code to claim the latest sign-up offer. With FanDuel’s ’Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win‘ promotion, you can snag a bundle of bonus bets by placing a successful first wager on this highly anticipated matchup of two top-10 squads. Land one of the top sportsbook promos available this weekend with FanDuel Sportsbook.
How the FanDuel promo code works for LSU at Clemson
Let’s break down the terms and conditions of FanDuel’s latest welcome offer. Remember, you don’t need a FanDuel promo code to claim your bonus bets.
Key terms and conditions:
- Tap a link in this article to unlock your welcome bonus. Download the FanDuel app when prompted.
- Deposit $5 and place a bet on the LSU vs. Clemson or any other available game.
- There are no odds restrictions in play, meaning you can wager on the shortest odds you can find.
- If you win, FanDuel will award $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
- Your bonus expires seven days after you receive it.
Whether you like Clemson at -3.5 or LSU outright, you should identify a surer bet if possible. FanDuel will only release your $300 bonus if you win your first wager, so place it on the shortest odds possible.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers for all users
FanDuel is rolling out several no-sweat promos and profit boosts this weekend. Here are our favorite offers for Week 1:
- College Football No-Sweat Token: Claim your no-sweat token for Week 1 of the college football season.
How to claim $300 in bonus bets from FanDuel
Getting started with this FanDuel sign-up offer is a breeze. Follow these steps to ensure you receive your bonus when you bet on the LSU at Clemson game:
- Register: Use a link on this page, enter your personal information, and download the FanDuel app to register.
- Deposit: Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new FanDuel account.
- Place your first $5 bet: Bet on Clemson vs. LSU or any other college football matchup today. You’ll get $300 in bonus bets if you win.
- Use your bonus bets: Use your entire bonus on one wager or split your bonus up into multiple wagers. Either way, you’ll have seven days to use the entire $300 in bonus bets.
Our updated FanDuel review explores FanDuel’s features, odds, app experience, and more.
