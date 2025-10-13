FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Monday Night Football
The Monday Night Football spotlight shines on the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, as both teams look to stay hot. The FanDuel promo code offer will let you get in on the action and win $300 in bonus bets if your $5 wager wins. This is one of the easiest sportsbook promos you’ll find for Monday Night Football.
How a FanDuel promo code works for Monday Night Football
FanDuel's welcome offer is a straightforward opportunity for Monday Night Football. Place a qualifying first bet of at least $5, and if it wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours), and a 1x playthrough is required before cashing out. For example, a $10 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $10 in winnings (not $20), since the bonus bet stake is not included.
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- The minimum qualifying bet is $5.
- A FanDuel promo code is not needed.
- You only receive the $300 bonus if your first bet wins.
- Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours of your qualifying bet settling.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours).
- A 1x playthrough is required before withdrawing winnings.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
There are no odds restrictions for your first wager, so find the biggest favorite you can for your first $5 bet. That will give you the best chance at grabbing the $300 bonus.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel bonus for Monday Night Football
Follow these five steps to get started before MNF kicks off:
- Register: Create a FanDuel Sportsbook account with your personal information and verify your identity.
- Download the app: Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the bonus.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on any NFL Week 6 market or any other sports market.
- Receive bonus bets: If your bet wins, you’ll get $300 in bonus bets to use wherever you see fit.
It’s that easy to get in on the Monday Night Football action and unlock your bonus. For more details on the sportsbook, check out our FanDuel review.
Is there a FanDuel promo for existing users?
Yes, make sure to check your app to see what's available in the ‘Promotions’ tab. Here are some offers you might find today:
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
More welcome offers for Monday Night Football
After claiming this FanDuel offer, make sure to check out what DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook are offering for MNF.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.