FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Rams vs. Seahawks NFC Championship

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer without entering any code for Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. The $300 in bonus bets promotion is available to new customers who bet $5 and win on Jan. 25. Check out additional sportsbook promos for more betting opportunities.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Rams vs. Seahawks

This FanDuel promo code promotion requires no code entry for new users. Simply register, deposit $5, and place your first $5 wager on any available market, including the NFC Championship Game between the Rams and Seahawks. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel will award $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

The terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus include several important details:

You must register through a link on this page and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded only if your first wager wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

When you win using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned, not the bonus amount.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Rams to cover the spread against Seattle and win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If you then use those bonus bets on a market with +100 odds and win, you'll receive $300 in withdrawable cash. However, if your initial $5 wager on the Rams loses, you won't receive any bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for the NFC Championship

Follow these simple steps to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer and bet on the Rams vs. Seahawks NFC Championship Game:

Register using a link on this page to begin the sign-up process and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method such as PayPal, debit card, or credit card. Place a $5 initial wager on any available market, including betting options for the Rams vs. Seahawks game. If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours plus your regular winnings. Use your bonus bets within seven days and complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock winnings.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more information about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing promotions

Beyond this welcome offer, FanDuel Sportsbook consistently provides existing users with various promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. These ongoing promotions include profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience. You can discover these current offers by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, where new deals are regularly updated for both new and returning customers.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.