FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Texas at Ohio State
While the Longhorns and Buckeyes clash in a high-stakes opener, FanDuel is raising the stakes for new sportsbook users. No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock a ‘Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win’ offer when you bet on Texas vs. Ohio State. Just sign up, make a $5 qualifying wager, and if your first bet wins, you’ll score a major bonus. This welcome offer is one of the very best sportsbook promos available this weekend.
How the FanDuel promo code works for Texas at Ohio State
This FanDuel welcome bonus opportunity is designed for new users looking to get in on the action for Texas at Ohio State. No FanDuel promo code is needed; just sign up, deposit at least $5, and place your first wager of $5 or more on any market (including college football). If your qualifying first bet wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets, credited to your account within 72 hours (in the event of technical difficulties).
Key terms to remember:
- Start by tapping one of the links in this article to begin signing up. When prompted, download the FanDuel app to stay eligible for the promotion.
- Make a deposit of at least $5 and place a bet on the Texas vs. Ohio State game or any other available sporting event.
- There’s no requirement for minimum odds, so you can place your $5 bet on the shortest odds available.
- If your bet wins, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
- You cannot cash out bonus bets, and your bonus will expire seven days after it is issued.
Whether you believe Arch Manning can help Texas cover the spread or expect Jeremiah Smith and the Buckeyes to dominate, you should aim for a prop bet with short odds to maximize your chances of walking away with $300 in bonus bets.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers for all users
Stay up-to-date on the latest and greatest college football promos from FanDuel right here:
- College Football No-Sweat Token: Claim your no-sweat token for Week 1 of the college football season.
- Big Match on Campus 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% boost for Texas vs. Ohio State.
How to claim $300 in bonus bets from FanDuel
Getting started with this FanDuel new user promotion is simple. Here’s how you can secure your bonus and bet on the Longhorns versus the Buckeyes:
- Register: Tap a link on this page to register with FanDuel Sportsbook. Enter your personal information and download the FanDuel app to complete your registration.
- Deposit: Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new FanDuel account.
- Place your first $5 bet: Bet on Texas vs. Ohio State or any other college football matchup this weekend. If you win, you’ll receive a $300 bonus.
- Use your bonus bets: Place a $300 wager or multiple smaller bets with your $300 bonus within seven days.
Read our expert FanDuel review for a comprehensive dive into all of FanDuel’s features, odds, app experience, and more.
