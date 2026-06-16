FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Argentina vs Algeria, Start Earning $350 in Bonus Bets

A strong FanDuel promo code offer is available ahead of Argentina vs Algeria on Tuesday, June 16. New users can claim $350 in bonus bets by placing a $5 wager each day for seven days — and this match is the perfect place to start. Check out more sportsbook promos to see how FanDuel stacks up against the competition.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for Argentina vs Algeria

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. Simply register a new account, make a minimum deposit of $5, and place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days. Regardless of whether your bets win or lose, you will receive $350 in bonus bets after all seven bets have settled.

Argentina vs Algeria is the ideal starting point for Day 1 of this offer. Here is how the terms break down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager on any available market each day for seven consecutive days.

Bonus bets are awarded after all seven bets have settled, win or lose.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

A one-time playthrough requirement must be completed to unlock winnings from bonus bets.

For example, if you place your first $5 wager on Argentina to win and they cruise to a 3-1 victory as predicted, your cash winnings are yours to keep. If Algeria pulls off an upset and your bet loses, you are still on track to collect your bonus bets after completing the remaining six days. Either way, the FanDuel promo code new-user offer keeps working in your favor throughout the week.

Bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of the final bet settling. Keep in mind that FanDuel promo codes are not needed here — the offer is automatically applied when you register through the qualifying link. This FanDuel Sportsbook promo code opportunity is one of the more straightforward welcome bonuses available right now, and FanDuel promo codes like this one rarely require complicated steps to activate.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo for Argentina vs Algeria

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff:

Register: Click the qualifying link and create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, as it is required to claim the bonus. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet $5 on any available market for Argentina vs Algeria to kick off Day 1 of the seven-day promotion. Popular options include the match winner, total goals, or a player to score anytime. Repeat daily: Continue placing a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days to complete the full promotion and unlock all $350 in bonus bets. Collect your bonus: Bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your final wager settling. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to withdraw any winnings earned from bonus bets.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The value at FanDuel does not stop after you claim the welcome offer. Existing users regularly receive access to odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to major matchups throughout the sports calendar. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New deals are added frequently, so it is worth checking back before placing any significant wager.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.