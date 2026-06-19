FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Brazil vs. Haiti, Get $350 Bonus Bets Guaranteed With 7 Days of Bets

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can place a $5 wager on Brazil vs. Haiti and earn $350 in bonus bets guaranteed when they bet $5 a day for seven days. This offer is live as of June 19, so there is no better time to sign up.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Brazil vs. Haiti

The FanDuel promo code offer does not require a code at all, making it one of the simplest welcome bonuses to claim. All new users need to do is download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, make a minimum deposit of $5, and place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days. The Brazil vs. Haiti Group C match is the perfect place to start on day one.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven days on any available market, starting with Brazil vs. Haiti.

Regardless of whether your bets win or lose, you will receive $350 in bonus bets after all wagers have settled.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after they are issued.

To put this in perspective, if you bet $5 on Brazil to win outright and they cruise to a 4-0 victory as predicted, you still collect your bonus bets on top of any winnings. If Haiti pulls off the upset and your wager loses, the bonus bets are still on their way. The outcome of the match does not affect your eligibility for the reward.

After all seven days of wagers have settled, your $350 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours. A one-time playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw any winnings earned from bonus funds. Make sure to use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance, as they will expire after that window closes.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Brazil vs. Haiti

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Brazil and Haiti kick off:

Register: Click the link on this page to begin the sign-up process. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C., so confirm your state is eligible. Have your date of birth and mailing and email address ready to complete registration. Download the app: The FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app is required to claim your bonus. Download it from the App Store or Google Play after creating your account. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account to unlock the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet $5 on any market for Brazil vs. Haiti to kick off day one of your seven-day qualifying period. Win or lose, your bonus bets will be on the way. Continue betting: Place a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days on any available FanDuel Sportsbook market to complete the full qualifying period. Collect your bonus: Once all seven days of bets have settled, your $350 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours.

For a full breakdown of everything FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer, check out our complete FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rewards its existing customers with fresh promotions, odds boosts, and special offers throughout the sports calendar. From parlay insurance to profit boosts on major events, there is almost always something worth checking out. The best way to stay on top of these deals is to browse the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Be sure to review the FanDuel promo codes page regularly, as new offers are added frequently across a wide range of sports and markets.

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