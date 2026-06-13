FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Brazil vs. Morocco, Get Bonus Bets Guaranteed

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into June 13. New users can lock in $350 in bonus bets guaranteed by placing a $5 wager each day for seven days, starting with Brazil vs. Morocco in Group C action.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Brazil vs. Morocco

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer requires no code at all — just a new account and a willingness to bet. Here is how the FanDuel sign-up bonus breaks down in full detail.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager every day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Regardless of whether your bets win or lose, you will receive $350 in bonus bets after all wagers have settled.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

Brazil vs. Morocco is the perfect starting point for Day 1 of your seven-day run. Say you back Brazil to win at standard odds and Vinícius Júnior delivers a match-winning moment — your bet settles as a winner, and you still collect your bonus bets on top of any payout. If Morocco's defensive discipline holds and your Brazil wager loses, the bonus bets are still coming your way regardless. The outcome of the match does not affect your eligibility.

From there, you simply place a $5 wager on any market each day for the remaining six days. FanDuel Sportsbook promo code participants have access to a wide range of markets across soccer, basketball, baseball, and more to fulfill each daily requirement. Once all seven bets settle, the $350 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours. A one-time playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing any winnings tied to bonus funds.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for Brazil vs. Morocco

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff.

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook and create a new account. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Be sure to download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim the bonus. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet $5 on any available market — Brazil vs. Morocco is an ideal choice for Day 1. Whether you back Brazil to win, Morocco to keep a clean sheet, or any other available prop, your first $5 wager kicks off the seven-day window. Continue betting: Place a $5 wager each day for the following six days on any FanDuel Sportsbook market of your choosing. Collect your bonus bets: After all seven bets settle, $350 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

Want to learn more before signing up? Check out our full FanDuel review for a deeper look at the platform.

More FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers for existing users

The value at FanDuel does not stop once you have claimed the welcome offer. Existing users regularly have access to odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions that keep the experience fresh throughout the sports calendar. FanDuel promo codes and ongoing deals for returning customers can be found directly in the Promotions tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app. It is worth checking back often, especially during major tournaments and high-profile matchdays, as new offers tend to surface around the biggest events on the schedule.

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