FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, Get Bonus Bets Guaranteed Over 7 Days

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available ahead of Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12. New users can grab $350 in bonus bets guaranteed by placing just $5 per day for seven days. Start your first wager on this Group B opener and let the bonus bets follow.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer is straightforward: place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days and receive $350 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your bets win or lose. No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this deal. Simply register, deposit, and start betting.

Here is a quick look at the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome offer.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded after all seven days of wagers have settled, win or lose.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after they are issued.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock any winnings from bonus bets.

Use your first $5 wager on Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina to kick off the seven-day run. If Jonathan David finds the net and Canada wins 2-1 as predicted, your cash bet pays out on top of the bonus bets you are already earning. If Bosnia's compact defense holds firm and your bet does not cash, the bonus bets still land in your account. Either way, you come out ahead on Day 1.

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get started before kickoff:

Register: Click the FanDuel link on this page and complete the sign-up process. Have your date of birth and mailing and email address ready. No FanDuel promo codes are needed during registration. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to qualify for the welcome bonus. Download the app: You must have the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app installed to claim your bonus bets after your wagers settle. Place your first wager: Bet $5 on Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina to start Day 1 of your seven-day qualifying window. Repeat the $5 wager each day for the remaining six days. Collect your bonus bets: After all seven days of wagers settle, $350 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours.

Want more detail before signing up? Check out our full FanDuel review to learn everything you need to know about the platform.

More FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The value at FanDuel does not stop once you have claimed your welcome bonus. FanDuel Sportsbook regularly rolls out fresh promotions for existing customers, including odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay insurance offers tied to major sporting events throughout the calendar year. The best place to stay current on what is available is the "Promotions" tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Whether you are betting on soccer, the NBA, MLB, or any other sport, there is almost always a relevant boost or bonus waiting for you. Make it a habit to check the promotions section before placing your next wager so you never leave value on the table.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.