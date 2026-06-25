FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Czechia vs Mexico, Get Guaranteed $350 Bonus Bets

A FanDuel promo code is not required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Wednesday, June 25. New users can lock in $350 in bonus bets guaranteed by placing a $5 wager each day for seven days, starting with Czechia vs Mexico in Group A.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Czechia vs Mexico

The FanDuel promo code offer is straightforward: no code is needed, and the terms are easy to follow. New users simply place a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days, and regardless of whether those bets win or lose, FanDuel will award $350 in bonus bets after all wagers have settled.

Here is a breakdown of the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded after all seven bets have settled, regardless of outcome.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock any winnings from bonus bets.

Use the Czechia vs Mexico Group A match as your Day 1 wager to get started. If you back Mexico to win and Santiago Gimenez delivers another timely goal, great. If Czechia pulls off the upset, no problem — your bonus bets are still on the way either way. Bonus funds will appear in your account within 72 hours of each bet settling.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Czechia vs Mexico

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get started before kickoff.

Register: Click the link on this page to begin the sign-up process. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus DC, so have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app as well, since you will need it to claim your bonus. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Place a $5 real-money bet on the Czechia vs Mexico Group A match to kick off Day 1 of your seven-day qualifying period. Mexico's home advantage and defensive discipline make it a compelling option, but the choice is yours. Collect your bonus bets: After all seven daily wagers have settled, your $350 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock any winnings.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our complete FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. The best place to find these deals is the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently. Keep checking back so you never miss a valuable offer.

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