FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on England vs. Croatia, Get $350 in Bonus Bets

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into June 17. New users can claim $350 in bonus bets by placing just $5 per day over seven days, starting with England vs. Croatia in Group L.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for England vs. Croatia

The FanDuel promo code offer does not require a code at sign-up, making it one of the simplest welcome bonuses to claim. New users simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days to unlock the full reward. England vs. Croatia is the perfect place to start Day 1.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven days on any available market.

Regardless of whether your bets win or lose, you will receive $350 in bonus bets after all wagers have settled.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are issued.

To put this in real terms, say you place your Day 1 wager on England to beat Croatia. If the Three Lions come through with a win, you pocket your winnings and still receive your bonus bets. If Croatia pulls off the upset, your bonus bets are still on the way. The outcome of the match does not affect your eligibility for the reward.

It is worth noting that no FanDuel promo code is required to activate this offer. The FanDuel sign-up bonus is applied automatically when you meet the qualifying criteria. Keep in mind that bonus funds must be used within seven days of issuance, and a one-time playthrough requirement applies before winnings can be withdrawn. FanDuel promo codes for this type of multi-day offer are rare, so this straightforward structure is a genuine advantage for new users. The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code page has additional details if you want to explore further before signing up.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for England vs. Croatia

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff:

Register: Click the link on this page to begin the sign-up process if you are located in one of the 22 eligible states or Washington, D.C. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, as you will need it to claim your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Once your account is created, make a minimum deposit of $5 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Place a $5 real-money bet on any available market, starting with England vs. Croatia in Group L. This counts as Day 1 of your seven-day qualifying window. Continue betting: Place a $5 wager each subsequent day for six more days. Win or lose, your $350 in bonus bets will be awarded after all qualifying wagers have settled. Withdraw winnings: Bonus funds will appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

Want to learn more before committing? Check out our full FanDuel review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience.

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what FanDuel Sportsbook brings to the table. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. The best way to stay on top of these deals is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently.

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