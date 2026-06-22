FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on France vs. Iraq, Start Earning $350 Bonus Bets

The FanDuel promo code offer available through June 22 gives new users a chance to earn $350 in bonus bets by placing just $5 per day for seven days. No code is required to unlock this deal, and France vs. Iraq in Group I is the perfect place to start. Check out more sportsbook promos to see how FanDuel stacks up against the competition.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for France vs. Iraq

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code at all — simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a minimum $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days. No matter how your bets perform, you will receive $350 in bonus bets once all seven wagers have settled. France vs. Iraq in Group I serves as the ideal starting point for day one of your seven-day run.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome offer.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded after all seven wagers have settled, regardless of outcome.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance and carry a one-time playthrough requirement.

Say you back France to win on day one and Les Bleus deliver a dominant performance against Iraq, just as our prediction of 3-0 suggests. Your winnings from that bet are yours to keep, and you still collect your share of the $350 in bonus bets after completing the remaining six days. Even if Iraq pulls off a surprise and your wager does not cash, the bonus bets keep coming as long as you place your daily $5 wager through the full seven-day window.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for France vs. Iraq

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward. Follow the steps below to get started before France and Iraq kick off in Group I.

Register by clicking our link and filling in your personal details, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, as you will need it to claim your bonus bets. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to activate your eligibility for the welcome offer. Place your first $5 real-money wager on France vs. Iraq or any other available market to begin day one of your seven-day qualifying period. Continue placing a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days. Your $350 in bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours of your final wager settling. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement on your bonus funds before withdrawing any associated winnings.

For a full breakdown of the platform, read our FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions that give existing customers added value throughout the sports calendar. Whether it is a major international tournament or a midweek fixture, there is usually something worth checking out.

The best way to stay on top of the latest FanDuel promo codes and deals is to visit the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New offers are added frequently, so it pays to check back often and take advantage of whatever is available for the matches you plan to bet on.

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