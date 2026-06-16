FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on France vs. Senegal, Get $350 in Bonus Bets After 7 Days of Betting

The FanDuel promo code offer available through June 16 gives new users a chance to earn $350 in bonus bets guaranteed by placing just $5 per day for seven days — starting with France vs. Senegal. No code is required to unlock this sportsbook promos deal.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for France vs. Senegal

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer does not require an actual code — simply sign up through the qualifying link and the bonus activates automatically. To claim the full $350 in bonus bets, new users must place a minimum $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days. France vs. Senegal serves as the perfect starting point for day one of your seven-day run.

Here is a breakdown of the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven days on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded after all seven days of wagers have settled, regardless of whether those bets win or lose.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

Winnings from bonus bets appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement and require one playthrough to unlock.

Whether you back France to win outright, wager on Senegal to pull off the upset, or target a player prop like Kylian Mbappé to score, your day-one $5 bet on this match counts toward the full $350 reward. Win or lose on France vs. Senegal, the bonus bets keep coming as long as you place your daily $5 wager through the end of the seven-day window.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for France vs. Senegal

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before France and Senegal kick off:

Register: Click the qualifying link and create your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as it is required to claim the bonus. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Place a $5 real-money bet on any available market — France vs. Senegal is an ideal starting point for day one. Win or lose, your bonus progress begins. Repeat for seven days: Continue placing a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days to unlock the full $350 in bonus bets. Collect your bonus: After all seven days of bets settle, your bonus funds will be credited to your account within 72 hours. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to withdraw your winnings.

For a full breakdown of what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer, check out our complete FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

The value at FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop with the welcome offer. FanDuel consistently rolls out fresh promotions and odds boosts for existing customers across a wide range of sports and markets. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promotions tab regularly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. From profit boosts to same-game parlay specials, there is almost always something worth adding to your betting routine. Keep an eye on FanDuel promo codes and limited-time offers, especially during major international soccer tournaments when the platform tends to run event-specific deals.

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